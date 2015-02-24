Feb 24 Ipsos SA :

* Q4 revenue 500.7 million euros ($567.5 million), up 2.2 percent

* FY revenue 1.66 billion euros, down 2.5 percent

* FY net income group share 120.8 million euros versus 121.0 million euros a year ago

* Sees 2015 profitability affected by additional investment and restructuring costs of around 20 million euros

* Says new way programme to enable moderate organic growth in 2015, between 1 percent and 2 percent, then stronger in 2016 and 2017, in range of 2 percent to 5 percent

* Profitability in 2015 will be affected by additional restructuring and investment costs of about 20 million euros, bringing the operating margin to 10 percent

* Operating margin will progress in 2016 and 2017 into the 11-12 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)