Feb 24 Ipsos SA :
* Q4 revenue 500.7 million euros ($567.5 million), up 2.2
percent
* FY revenue 1.66 billion euros, down 2.5 percent
* FY net income group share 120.8 million euros versus 121.0
million euros a year ago
* Sees 2015 profitability affected by additional investment
and restructuring costs of around 20 million euros
* Says new way programme to enable moderate organic growth
in 2015, between 1 percent and 2 percent, then stronger in 2016
and 2017, in range of 2 percent to 5 percent
* Profitability in 2015 will be affected by additional
restructuring and investment costs of about 20 million euros,
bringing the operating margin to 10 percent
* Operating margin will progress in 2016 and 2017 into the
11-12 percent range
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8822 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)