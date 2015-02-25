FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
Feb 25 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :
* FY 2014 turnover 17.501 billion Swiss francs ($18.44 billion) versus 17.178 billion year ago
* FY 2014 earnings 644 million francs versus 607 million francs year ago
* Will propose an increased dividend of 4.00 francs per share as well as the payment of an extraordinary dividend of 3.00 francs per share
* FY 2014 EBIT 819 million francs versus 761 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MQipb5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.