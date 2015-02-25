Feb 25 EFG International AG :
* Underlying FY 2014 net profit attributable to ordinary
shareholders was 130.7 million Swiss francs ($137.8 million), up
18 pct from 111.2 million a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating income was 716.6 million Swiss francs,
up 8 pct from a year earlier
* FY 2014 dividend of 0.25 per share to be proposed
* Jean Pierre Cuoni will step down and Joachim H. Straehle
will be proposed as the new Chairman of the Board of EFG
International
* Net IFRS profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of
61.1 million Swiss francs, adversely affected by exceptional
legal and professional charges and provisions
($1 = 0.9485 Swiss francs)
