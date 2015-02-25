Feb 25 Dome Energy publ AB

* Structured as the sale of Dome's wholly owned subsidiary Dome Energy Inc., the proposed transaction, will see Dome Energy AB. shareholders receive 140 million shares of PEDEVCO common stock, representing about 64 pct of the total shares in the newly merged entity containing both Companies assets

* The offer is equal to 1,060 million SEK ($126.20 million) based on the closing share price of PEDEVCO and the current exchange rate

* Says following completion of sale of US assets, intention is that net proceeds of transaction (shares in PED) will be distributed to shareholders of Dome Energy AB

* The Board of Directors will evaluate alternatives for the continuation of Dome Energy AB. and present a plan at the Annual General Meeting in May

* Says expects to complete transaction by June 2015, latest Sept. 30, 2015