Feb 25 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab
* Hemfosa is investing in two community service
properties and one logistics property at a total underlying
property value of approximately MSEK 230.
* The two community service properties are located in
western Stockholm, where a preschool and a school (grades 1-6)
will be constructed for the tenant Pysslingen, which has signed
a 15-year lease.
* Hemfosa is also investing in a property in Västra Götaland
comprising a total floor area of 13,283 sqm following extension.
A 25-year lease has been signed
with the tenant.
(Reporting By Johan Ahlander)