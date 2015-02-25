Feb 25 Weir Group Plc

* 14% increase in aftermarket orders and revenues in 52 week period ended 2 January 2015

* Total exceptional costs of £212m: primarily in relation to £49m of efficiency review costs, non-cash £160m oil price driven impairment of pressure control goodwill

* FY revenue £2,438mln

* Operating profit £450m versus £467m year earlier

* Group has already acted following steep price declines in key commodities, particularly oil, taking additional measures to reduce operating costs

* Planning for a significant reduction in constant currency group revenues and lower operating margins in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)