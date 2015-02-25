UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 25 Weir Group Plc
* 14% increase in aftermarket orders and revenues in 52 week period ended 2 January 2015
* Total exceptional costs of £212m: primarily in relation to £49m of efficiency review costs, non-cash £160m oil price driven impairment of pressure control goodwill
* FY revenue £2,438mln
* Operating profit £450m versus £467m year earlier
* Group has already acted following steep price declines in key commodities, particularly oil, taking additional measures to reduce operating costs
* Planning for a significant reduction in constant currency group revenues and lower operating margins in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.