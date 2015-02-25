Feb 25 Alm. Brand A/S :
* FY total income 7.64 billion Danish crowns ($1.16 billion)
versus 7.32 billion crowns year ago
* FY pretax profit 401 million crowns versus 352 million
crowns year ago
* FY net profit 356 million crowns versus 213 million crowns
year ago
* Recommends a dividend payment of 0.50 crown per share
* 2015 profit before tax is expected to be in range of 200
million - 300 million crowns
* The group's forward-looking activities are expected to
generate profit to the tune of 550 million - 600 million crowns
* The combined ratio for the group's non-life insurance
activities is expected to be in the region of 90-91
* Says winding-up activities are expected to produce a loss
of 300 million - 350 million crowns before tax
