BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Feb 25 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd :
* Has recently engaged in discussions with a number of parties in relation to possible asset transactions or a sale of company
* Shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would constitute a contravention of relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction
* As at today's date, company's cash balance is $69.3 million
* There can be no certainty that any offers will be received and any transaction concluded
* Is undertaking review of financing options and will engage in discussions with its key stakeholders
* Further $26 million gross payment ($20.8 million net to co) for Shaikan crude oil sales is expected to be credited to company's account shortly
* Has appointed deutsche bank and perella weinberg partners as financial advisers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.