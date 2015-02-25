Feb 25 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd :

* Has recently engaged in discussions with a number of parties in relation to possible asset transactions or a sale of company

* Shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would constitute a contravention of relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction

* As at today's date, company's cash balance is $69.3 million

* There can be no certainty that any offers will be received and any transaction concluded

* Is undertaking review of financing options and will engage in discussions with its key stakeholders

* Further $26 million gross payment ($20.8 million net to co) for Shaikan crude oil sales is expected to be credited to company's account shortly

* Has appointed deutsche bank and perella weinberg partners as financial advisers