Feb 25 Ultrasonic AG :

* Communication with former CEO, investigations proceed

* Has no operating business, therefore it generated no revenues in H2

* Currently, management board is in negotiations with lending banks, to avoid use of Ultrasonic AG as guarantor

* As of Jan. 31, German holding, Ultrasonic AG, had liquid funds of 382,024.00 euros ($434,247) compared to payables of 73,624.00 euros