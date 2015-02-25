Feb 25 Velto Cars SA :

* Following the firm's capital increase, Medisow SA's stake in the company decreases to 2.99 percent from 12.5 percent of all shares in Velto Cars

* The number of Medisow's shares in the company has not changed and amounts to 1,050,000