Feb 25 LSI Software SA :

* Says appoints a new chairman of the management board, Bartlomiej Grduszak

* Appoints a new chairman of the supervisory board, Grzegorz Siewiera

* Shareholders have approved a capital increase for maximum amount of 300,000 zlotys ($81,870) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6643 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)