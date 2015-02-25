Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 LSI Software SA :
* Says appoints a new chairman of the management board, Bartlomiej Grduszak
* Appoints a new chairman of the supervisory board, Grzegorz Siewiera
* Shareholders have approved a capital increase for maximum amount of 300,000 zlotys ($81,870) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6643 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order