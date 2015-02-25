Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 25 Datalogic SpA :
* Signs a medium-term debt refinancing agreement for 140 million euros ($158.89 million)
* Agreement is signed with a banking pool with interest rate reflecting market rates and five year repayment term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order