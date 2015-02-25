UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 25 Ge Dimitriou SA
* Files the option to sell to De' Longhi Appliances SRL of its total stake to De' Longhi Kenwood Electrical Goods INC for 3 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1EQk8rh
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.