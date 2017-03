Feb 25 Compania Espanola de Viviendas en Alquiler SA :

* Says H2 net sales are 8.3 million euros ($9.43 million) versus 8 million euros year on year

* H2 net profit is 21.3 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year on year

* Average residential occupancy rate in 2014 rises to 96.5 percent versus 93.05 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)