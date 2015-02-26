Feb 26 Allreal Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net profit excluding revaluation effect amounting to 109.1 million Swiss francs ($115 million)

* FY operating profit is reported at only 6 percent below that of the previous year

* FY net profit including revaluation effect amounted to 104.4 million Swiss francs, or 14.3 percent below that of the previous year

* Will propose the distribution of 5.50 Swiss francs per share

* FY rental earnings rose by 7.2 percent to 159.2 million francs