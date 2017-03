Feb 25 Mediacap SA :

* Resolves to raise capital by no more than 80,000 zlotys ($21,800) via a series E share issue

* To issue no more than 1,600,000 new series E shares of a nominal value of 0.05 zloty each

* The new shares are to participate in FY 2015 dividend

* The share issue will not be available to existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6647 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)