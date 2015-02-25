BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Feb 25 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd
* Sherborne Investors sent a letter to Electra's chairman proposing a resumption of discussions
* Sherborne Investors has renewed proposal to appoint Ian Brindle, Edward Bramson and new independent director to Electra's board
* Talks about board representation and participation in expanded review of options to increase Electra's shareholder value
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.