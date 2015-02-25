Feb 25 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd

* Sherborne Investors sent a letter to Electra's chairman proposing a resumption of discussions

* Sherborne Investors has renewed proposal to appoint Ian Brindle, Edward Bramson and new independent director to Electra's board

* Talks about board representation and participation in expanded review of options to increase Electra's shareholder value