* Says full year net financial debt is 720.6 million euros ($818.39 million) at end of December 2014 versus 574.5 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 290.9 million euros versus 240.1 million euros year on year

* Sees fiscal year 2015 sales at about 2.7 billion euros (compared to full year 2014 sales of 2.2 billion euros)

* Sees fiscal year 2017 sales at about 3 billion euros