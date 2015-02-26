Feb 26 Massmart Holdings Ltd

* For 52 weeks ended 28 december 2014 massmart's total sales of R78.2 billion increased by 10.4 pct

* Comparable stores' sales growth was 7.5 pct with product inflation of 4.8 pct for 52 weeks ended 28 december 2014

* Group EBITDA of R2.9 billion, before foreign exchange movements, grew by 6.7 pct for 52 weeks ended 28 december 2014

* Gross final cash dividend of 275 cents per share, in respect of year ended 28 December 2014

* In 8 weeks to 22 February 2015, total sales increased by 10 pct and comparable sales increased by 7.9 pct