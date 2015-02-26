Feb 26 Liberty Holdings Ltd

* FY basic EPS 1523.5 cents

* FY net customer cash inflows were 11.8 billion rand (2013: 7.2 billion rand)

* Assets under management across group grew by 4 pct from Dec. 31 2013 to 633 billion rand.

* BEE normalised headline earnings of 3.97 billion rand are 3 pct lower

* Gross final dividend of 402 cents