Feb 26 Ablynx Nv

* Net loss for period reduced by 35 pct to eur12.7 million (2013: eur19.5 million)

* FY net loss reduced by 35 pct to eur12.7 million (2013: eur19.5 million)

* Growth in total income of 37 pct to eur49.3 million (2013: eur35.9 million)

* FY total revenue and grant income up 37 pct to 49.3 million euro versus 5.9 million euro a year earlier

* At Dec 31, strong financial position of eur206.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments

* During the first quarter of 2015, Ablynx expects to administer the first doses in the two Phase IIB studies with the Anti-IL-6R Nanobody, ALX-0061, partnered with Abbvie, in patients with active RA

* Currently expects to have a net cash burn in 2015 of approximately 70-80 million euros

* Cash received from collaborations of eur30.1 million (2013: eur157.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: