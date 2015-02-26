MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 26 Ablynx Nv
* Net loss for period reduced by 35 pct to eur12.7 million (2013: eur19.5 million)
* FY net loss reduced by 35 pct to eur12.7 million (2013: eur19.5 million)
* Growth in total income of 37 pct to eur49.3 million (2013: eur35.9 million)
* FY total revenue and grant income up 37 pct to 49.3 million euro versus 5.9 million euro a year earlier
* At Dec 31, strong financial position of eur206.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
* During the first quarter of 2015, Ablynx expects to administer the first doses in the two Phase IIB studies with the Anti-IL-6R Nanobody, ALX-0061, partnered with Abbvie, in patients with active RA
* Currently expects to have a net cash burn in 2015 of approximately 70-80 million euros
* Cash received from collaborations of eur30.1 million (2013: eur157.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police said.