UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 26 Reed Elsevier NV :
* FY 2014 revenue 7.16 billion euros versus 7.12 billion euros year ago
* FY 2014 underlying adjusted operating profit 2.16 billion euros versus 2.06 billion euros year ago
* Announces FY 2014 dividend of 0.59 euros per share, up 16 percent
* Sees another year of modest underlying revenue growth for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1AMRLJA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.