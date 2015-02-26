Feb 26 Aspocomp Group Plc :

* Q4 net sales 4.1 million euros versus 4.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT loss 1.6 million euros versus loss 0.5 million euros year ago

* Sees 2015 net sales to be between 20 million and 25 million euros

* Sees 2015 operating profit excluding non-recurring items between 0.0 and 2.0 million euros

* No dividend to be paid for financial year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)