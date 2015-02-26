Feb 26 Solvay

* Q4 group net sales at 2,574 m, up 8.9% yoy, with volumes 3.7%, forex 2.9 pct and price 2.2 pct

* Q4 rebitda at 414 m, up 10.5% yoy Margins widened to 16.1% of net sales, up 30 basis points yoy

* Q4 adjusted net income solvay share at  208 m versus  25 m in 2013

* Fy dividend increase proposed:  3.40 gross per share, up 6.3% compared to last year

* Solvay is currently well-positioned to meet its 2016 ambitions

* Q4 free cash flow at 542 million; net debt down at  778 million from  1,665 m in Q3 2014