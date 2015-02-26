UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 26 Anheuser-busch Inbev Sa
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev reports fourth quarter and full year 2014 results
* Revenue grew by 5.9 pct in FY14 and by 7.6 pct in Q414, with revenue per hl growth of 5.3% in FY14 and 7.6 pct in Q414.
* Total volumes grew by 0.6 pct in FY14, with own beer volumes growing by 0.5 pct and non-beer volumes growing by 1.3 pct. Total volumes were flat in Q414, with own beer volumes growing by 0.2 pct, while non-beer volumes declined by 1.8 pct
* Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB Inbev increased in nominal terms by 11.7 pct to 8 865 million usd in FY14 from 7 936 million usd in FY13
* EBITDA grew 6.6 pct in FY14 to 18 542 million usd, with margin improvement of 25 bps to 39.4 pct
* Final dividend of 2.00 eur per share (2.27 usd based on the fx rate as at 25 Fbruary 2015), subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 29 April 2015
* Expect revenue per hl to grow organically in line with inflation, on a constant geographic basis, as a result of our revenue management initiatives and continued improvements in mix
* Expect cos per hl to increase organically by low single digits, on a constant geographic basis,
* FY total volumes 458801 thousand hls versus 425939 thousand hls year earlier
* FY revenue $47.06 billion versus $43.19 billion year earlier Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1DszRgk) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.