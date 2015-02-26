Feb 26 Corbion Nv

* Q4 2014 sales of eur 200.6 million, an 8.7 pct increase compared to Q4 2013, driven by organic sales growth (2.9 pct) and currencies (5.8 pct)

* EBITDA before one-off costs in Q4 2014 increased significantly by 35.9 pct to eur 30.3 million

* Organic EBITDA growth in Q4 2014 amounted to 26 pct

* Net sales in FY 2014 increased by 3.6 pct to 770.1 million euros, 3.2 pct organic growth

* Proposed regular dividend of 0.21 euros per share payable in cash or shares (2013: 0.15 euros) and 100 million return to shareholders in 2015

* One-Off costs in Q4 were 37.8 million euros (FY 2014: 58.5 million euros), mainly related to the strategy update

* Significantly lower oil price should help lower our energy costs, but could also negatively impact the urgency for the more price-sensitive segments of the chemical markets to switch to biobased alternatives

* Corbion sees 2015 marginal volume growth improvement in food business unit; biochemicals business unit expected to grow at a "more moderate pace"