* FY 2014 reported in Swiss francs, EBIT amounted to 272.7 million Swiss francs ($288.5 million)

* FY net sales 9.8 billion Swiss francs versus 9.6 billion Swiss francs year ago

* Expects a continued dynamic net sales growth and double-digit EBIT growth at constant exchange rates in 2015

* Looking into 2016, continues to project net sales of around 12 billion Swiss francs at constant exchange rates (compound annual growth rate of 8 percent between 2013 and 2016)

* Sees 2016 EBIT of around 380 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates, which should translate into profit after tax of some 270 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates

* To propose dividend of 1.15 Swiss francs per share for the financial year 2014