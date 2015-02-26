Feb 26 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Has chosen TruTeq Wireless, Pretoria-based mobile network technology company, as its premium partner for its "Consolidated VAS (Value Added Sevice)" offering

* Says new Consolidated VAS platform is already available, with first rollouts expected to be completed during Q1 of 2015