S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
(Corrects second bullet point to indicate that 1.60 euros per share was EPS, not dividend)
Feb 26 Lang und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :
* Net income 5.042 million euros ($6 million) for the 2014 financial year
* EPS (not proposes dividend) of 1.60 euros per share for 2014
* FY profit from ordinary activities 7.677 million euros
* Year ago (2013) net income was 994,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.