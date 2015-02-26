Feb 26 Capital & Counties Properties Plc

* Audited preliminary results for the year ended 31 december 2014

* 25 percent increase in EPRA adjusted, diluted NAV to 311 pence per share (2013: 249 pence)

* 22 percent (like-for-like) increase in total property value to gbp3.0 billion (2013: gbp2.3 billion)

* 25 percent total return in year

* Proposed final 2014 dividend of 1.0 pence per share giving a full-year dividend of 1.5 pence per share

* Enter 2015 with confidence, have clear and focused objectives and strong financial position to drive value creation for shareholders