Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 26 Atos SE :
* Atos and EMC Corp to further strengthen strategic alliance
* Has decided to re-integrate Canopy subsidiary and make it part of Atos corporate structure
* Says EMC and VMware Inc intend to continue their strategic long-term investment, now as shareholders of Atos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday touted Charter Communications Inc's decision to invest $25 billion in the United States and a plan the company announced before he was elected to hire 20,000 workers over four years.