Feb 26 Gerry Weber

* Revenue and earnings growth projected for current financial year 2014/15

* Q1 and Q2 2014/15 will be influenced by higher discounts, which will have an adverse effect on gross margin

* Projects ebitda of 138-143 million eur plus a moderate positive effect from hallhuber consolidation of 10-14 million

* Projects earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) of between eur 110 million and eur 115 million

* Expects consolidation of hallhuber to increase ebit moderately by between 5% and 10%

* Projects ebit of between eur 118 million and eur 126 million for gerry weber group as a whole including hallhube