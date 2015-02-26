Feb 26 United Bankers Oyj :

* H2 revenue 9.8 million euros ($11.10 million) versus 6.5 million euros year ago

* H2 operating income 2.0 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.38 euro per share for FY 2014

* Expects 2015 operating result and revenue to grow in comparison to 2014