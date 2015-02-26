Feb 26 Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* Says 2014 loss before tax of 191 million Danish crowns ($29.05 million) (loss before tax of 442 million crowns in 2013)

* 2014 core income of 1.05 billion crowns (1.23 billion crowns in 2013)

* Estimates core earnings before impairments of about 350-400 million crowns for 2015

* Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 7.1 pct at year-end 2014, compared with a calculated requirement of 6.4 pct year ago ($1 = 6.5742 Danish crowns)