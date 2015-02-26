Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 STMicroelectronics NV :
* AMS and STMicroelectronics join to launch breakthrough solution for secure NFC mobile payments and transactions
* Reference design combines AMS' BoostedNFC technology with ST's NFC controller and secure element Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order