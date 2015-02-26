UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Feb 26 Aktia Bank Plc :
* Has entered into agreement to divest further 24 percent of its holdings in Folksam Non-Life Insurance Ltd to Folksam General
* Its ownership in Folksam Non-Life Insurance decreases to 10 percent
* Estimated total effect of transaction on Bank Group's equity is negative, amounting to loss of 2.7 million euros ($3.10 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: