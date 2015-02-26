Feb 26 Briju SA :

* Sold 4.6 tonnes of silver for 9.6 million zlotys ($2.6 million) to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG on Feb 12

* Total value of contracts with the client between Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 amounts to 33.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6583 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)