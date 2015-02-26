Feb 26 Safari Investments RSA Ltd :

* Daan Van Straten has resigned as financial director of company with effect from 26 February 2015

* Zach Engelbrecht has been appointed as new financial director of company, with effect from same date

* Van straten will be actively involved in a 2 month handover period