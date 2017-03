Feb 26 Fynske Bank A/S :

* FY net income 46.8 million Danish crowns versus 14.9 million crowns year ago

* FY net interest income 174.1 million crowns versus 118.4 million crowns year ago

* FY loan losses 35.8 million crowns versus 61.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1.2 crowns per share

* Sees 2015 core income of 80-85 million crowns

* Expects losses and write-downs in 2015 to be on same level as in 2014