UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica AS :
* 2014 net turnover 566,590 euros ($636,281) versus 907,210 euros year ago
* 2014 loss for the year 132,097 euros versus profit of 38,245 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Ab8vGR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.