UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Feb 26 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Signs new factoring deal with a client operating in alcohol wholesale for total factoring limit of 2 million zlotys ($541,389) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6942 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: