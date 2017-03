Feb 26 Sabvest Ltd

* FY headline EPS 444,7 cents

* FY dividends per share 43,0 cents

* FY Net asset value per share 2,683 cents

* Income after taxation decreased by 27 pct to r205 million

* "We anticipate a satisfactory year for group in 2015"