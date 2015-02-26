Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 26 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
* Senior management appointment
* Martin Orlowsky has voluntarily resigned due to differences with company's management style
* David Taylor, currently executive vice president, finance and planning, and chief financial officer of Lorillard, will become chief executive of ITG Brands following completion of acquisition
Regulatory approval for deal with Reynolds American and Lorillard is expected in Spring
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.