BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Feb 26 Nunaminerals A/S :
* NunaMinerals continues its search for a solution to the company's severe financial problems
* If no solution is found, it will most likely result in company having to file for bankruptcy
* Company continues its discussions with possible investors and Government of Greenland
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing