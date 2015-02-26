Feb 26 MBF Group SA :

* Signs letter of intent with two partners to establish new unit in Romania, MBF Romania SRL

* It will acquire no less than a 50 percent stake in MBF Romania SRL

* MBF Romania SRL will apply to Bucharest Stock Exchange (Bursa De Valori Bucaresti) for a license to be an authorized adviser