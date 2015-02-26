Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 MBF Group SA :
* Signs letter of intent with two partners to establish new unit in Romania, MBF Romania SRL
* It will acquire no less than a 50 percent stake in MBF Romania SRL
* MBF Romania SRL will apply to Bucharest Stock Exchange (Bursa De Valori Bucaresti) for a license to be an authorized adviser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order