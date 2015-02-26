Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 GFI Informatique SA :
* FY net income of 20 million euros ($22.39 million), up 48 percent
* FY revenue of 804 million euros, up 8.3 percent
* Expects for FY 2015 continued improvement of its operating margin, despite a still fragile economic environment in France
* Mid-term objective of revenue is above 1 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order