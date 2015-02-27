Feb 27 Belgacom Nv :

* 2014 full-year guidance achieved

* Fit-For-Growth strategy well on track

* Full-Year 2014, underlying revenue totaled 5,864 million, 1.6 pct lower than for 2013

* Total mobile customer base of 5,677,000, an increase of 389,000

* 2014 underlying EBITDA at eur 1,653 million, 2.5 pct lower than for 2013

* Total gross dividend of eur 1.50 per share over result of 2015 and 2016

* 2015 core underlying revenue and group underlying EBITDA estimated to be stable to slightly positive