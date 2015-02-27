BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma- Exclusive U.S. License from Entera Health for Commercial GI Product enteragam
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says exclusive U.S. License from entera health for commercial gi product enteragam
Feb 27 UCB SA :
* FY revenue of 3 344 million euros, +7 pct or +8 pct at constant currencies
* FY net profit of group increased 37 pct to 199 million euros
* Board of directors proposes a two cent dividend increase to a gross dividend of eur 1.06 per share
* Sees outlook 2015: total revenue expected of eur 3.55-3.65 billion
* Sees FY15 core EPS in range of eur 1.90 - 2.05
* Sees FY15 recurring EBITDA of eur 710-740 million
* Expects continued growth of cimzia, vimpat, neupro to drive overall company growth Source text: (bit.ly/1LPBx7F) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says exclusive U.S. License from entera health for commercial gi product enteragam
* Finch Therapeutics and Takeda announce global collaboration to develop microbiome therapeutics in inflammatory bowel disease (ibd)
* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test