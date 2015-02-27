BRIEF-Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders
* Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders; company urges shareholders to vote "for" company's nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Admiral Capital A/S
* Jul-Dec 2013/2014 net sales 50.3 million Danish crowns ($7.56 million) versus 2.3 million crowns year ago
* Jul-Dec 2013/2014 operating profit 21.2 million crowns versus loss 0.5 million crowns year ago
* Jul-Dec 2013/2014 pretax profit 7.8 million crowns versus loss 1.7 million crowns year ago
* Still sees 2014/15 profit before tax and value adjustments of 15 million - 18 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6567 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arconic board issues new letter to shareholders; company urges shareholders to vote "for" company's nominees and governance proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.39 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary)
CHICAGO, April 5 A group of public school districts sued Illinois on Wednesday, claiming the state was not providing adequate funding for them to comply with state-mandated learning standards.