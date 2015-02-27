Feb 27 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Reports pro forma fully diluted NAV per share of $17.05 at end of 2014, up 4.2 pct on the year

* Full year adjusted EPS is $1.24 compared to $2.52 in 2013

* Says TFG Asset Management grew its total assets under management figure by 20 pct in 2014 to $11.1 billion

* Says to be cautious on expectations for investment returns in 2015 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1zkCufg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)